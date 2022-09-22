Sergachev will be taking on a bigger role on the Lightning blue line this season, reports NHL.com.

This doesn't really come as a surprise with the summer departure of Ryan McDonagh, but Sergachev has seized the opportunity this summer to prove he can do more. "It's a big opportunity for me to kind of show what I'm about," Sergachev said. "[This summer] I was trying to get stronger a little bit. I was working on my endurance so I could play more." He will be expected to eat more ice on the second pairing and in all situations, and the ninth overall pick in 2016 has the physicality and offensive tools to do it.