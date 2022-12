Sergachev scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Florida.

It was a bit of gift -- he popped it into an open net after Sergei Bobrovsky got tangled with Bolt forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in front of the crease. After a review, the goal counted. It was Sergachev's first goal in 12 games, but his 11th point in that span. His breakout season continues.