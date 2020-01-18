Sergachev notched an assist, two hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Sergachev had gotten tangled up with the Jets' Gabriel Bourque on an earlier shift, but returned to help set up Alex Killorn's third-period tally. With the helper, Sergachev reached 25 points for the third straight season. He's added 79 shots on goal, 67 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 2019-20, which makes him an intriguing option for fantasy owners.