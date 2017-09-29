Sergachev continues to gain confidence and had perhaps his best game Thursday against Florida.

He was paired with Anton Stralman and is a big, puck-moving defender who'll be an excellent complement to Victor Hedman in a couple years. "He's got the whole package," said coach Jon Cooper. "He's strong, he's big, he's got skill, he can skate." Sergachev does not have a roster spot officially locked up, but it's looking almost certain at this point.