Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Continues to gain confidence
Sergachev continues to gain confidence and had perhaps his best game Thursday against Florida.
He was paired with Anton Stralman and is a big, puck-moving defender who'll be an excellent complement to Victor Hedman in a couple years. "He's got the whole package," said coach Jon Cooper. "He's strong, he's big, he's got skill, he can skate." Sergachev does not have a roster spot officially locked up, but it's looking almost certain at this point.
