Sergachev notched two assists, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Sergachev set up Yanni Gourde's goal at 4:15 of the first period and an Alex Killorn power-play goal at 13:39 of the third period. The pair of assists snapped Sergachev's four-game point drought. The Russian blueliner has 28 points (eight on the power play), 96 shots on net, 58 hits and 63 blocked shots in 49 outings.