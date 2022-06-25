Sergachev notched two assists and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Sergachev had helpers on goals by Jan Rutta and Ondrej Palat in this contest, with the latter's tally standing as the game-winner. This ended a three-game dry spell for Sergachev, who continues to make most of his impact with physical play. The 23-year-old defenseman has two goals, eight helpers, 26 shots on net, 49 hits, 39 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 22 playoff games.