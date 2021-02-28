Sergachev registered two assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Stars, one of which transpired on the power play.

Tampa Bay was so dominant against the Stars in their first meeting since the Stanley Cup Final that eight different Bolts skaters netted at least one point in the contest. Sergachev's second-period helpers padded the lead and now he's tied for fourth among NHL defensemen with 14 apples, joining the likes of John Carlson (WSH) and Toronto's Morgan Rielly.