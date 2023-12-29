Sergachev (lower body) is unlikely to play versus the Rangers on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Sergachev has missed the last three games since leaving in the first period versus St. Louis on Dec. 19. The defenseman could return Sunday at home versus Montreal. Sergachev has two goals and 19 points in 33 games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.