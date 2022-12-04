Sergachev picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs.

It came on the power play. Sergachev has nine assists, including six with the man advantage, in his last 10 games, but his last goal came November 13 against the Caps. Still, the talented young defender has 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 24 games and sits fourth in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point. Sergachev is 13 points ahead of the next defender on the team (Victor Hedman; 10 points).