Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Earns spot on opening night roster
Sergachev has made the Lightning's opening night roster, reports the Tampa Tribune.
Great news for the talented defender who is clearly way ahead of the development curve than most blueliners his age. However, fantasy owners, especially those in single-year leagues, need to make a mental note about this guy. There's a clause in the trade with the Habs that says the Bolts will not get the conditional second-round pick in 2018 if Sergachev plays 40 games. Watch his ice time carefully and trade him if it drops. Sergachev could be headed back to Windsor of the OHL before Christmas and you'd be wise to leverage his name into a trade return before your opponent realizes he or she has been duped.
