Sergachev delivered one goal and six assists in 10 games for Team Russia at the IIHF World Championship.

His fantasy value took a step back in 2018-19, but moments like this show Sergachev's immense potential. He was playing with and against elite talent in the tournament and he still managed to put up great numbers. The Russian may come a bit cheaper at the fall draft because his numbers were relatively low last season. You could make a pretty penny when he outperforms his draft position.