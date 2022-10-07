Sergachev left Thursday's game versus the Panthers with an injury and will undergo further evaluation Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper suggested that keeping Sergachev out of Thursday's game after the first period was at least partially a precaution. The Lightning don't need any injuries to their blue line given their tight cap situation. Sergachev's status should be updated in the coming days.
