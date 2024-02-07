Sergachev (lower body) will be activated off the long-term injured reserve and play Wednesday versus the Rangers, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Sergachev has two goals, 19 points, 53 shots, 30 hits and 69 blocks in 33 contests in 2023-24. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 19 because of the injury. Erik Cernak (upper body) is also expected to return Wednesday and might serve as Sergachev's partner on the second pairing. Defensemen Calvin de Haan and Haydn Fleury are projected to be healthy scratches.