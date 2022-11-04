Sergachev picked up a power-play assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Sergachev's game has taken a massive step forward this season. His passes have been sublime -- almost Nikita Kucherov-esque. He has three points in his last two games and eight (two goals, six assists) in his last seven games. Sergachev's ice time as up to a season-high 29:21 with Victor Hedman out with an upper-body malady.