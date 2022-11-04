Sergachev picked up a power-play assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Thursday.
Sergachev's game has taken a massive step forward this season. His passes have been sublime -- almost Nikita Kucherov-esque. He has three points in his last two games and eight (two goals, six assists) in his last seven games. Sergachev's ice time as up to a season-high 29:21 with Victor Hedman out with an upper-body malady.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Two-point night Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Needs more in-game pluses•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Leads team in blocks•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Will miss Friday's contest•