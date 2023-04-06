Sergachev produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Sergachev left Saturday's game against the Islanders with an undisclosed injury, but the relatively long break between games was enough for him to suit up against the Blueshirts. A breakout performer in 2022-23, Sergachev has at least one point in four straight contests with the hot streak comprised of a goal and four helpers. He's garnered nine goals and 51 helpers on the season.