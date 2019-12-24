Sergachev scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Monday's 6-1 win versus Florida.

Sergachev picked up his second goal in the last three games when he struck late in the first period. It was his sixth goal of the season and gave him 19 points through 35 games. The 21-year-old should be able to not only eclipse the 32 points he produced a year ago, but challenge the career-high 40 he put up as a rookie in 2017-18.