Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Finds net in blowout
Sergachev scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Monday's 6-1 win versus Florida.
Sergachev picked up his second goal in the last three games when he struck late in the first period. It was his sixth goal of the season and gave him 19 points through 35 games. The 21-year-old should be able to not only eclipse the 32 points he produced a year ago, but challenge the career-high 40 he put up as a rookie in 2017-18.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Scores again•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Gets first goal of season•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Might fill big skates short-term•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Tied for team lead in scoring•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Scores more than all other Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.