Sergachev scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

He wired a shot from the point that deflected off the stick of Arizona's Lawson Crouse and knuckled past Karel Vejmelka to knot the game 2-2. It was Sergachev's first goal since his December 20 return from an upper-body injury. It has taken him a bit to get back up to speed since his return, but the defender now has two points (one goal, one assist) in his last three games. Victor Hedman has started to erode Sergachev's power-play time over the last month, so it may be hard for the 24-year-old to keep his torrid early-season pace going.