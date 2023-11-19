Sergachev had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 victory over Edmonton on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season, Sergachev has really picked up the scoring pace with eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last seven games, including five (two goals, three assists) in his last two. Much has been made of Sergachev's slow start and his lack of output on the power play. But he's flirting with a 60-point pace and another double-digit season in goals, courtesy of this warming trend. You may still find a few disgruntled managers who may be prepared to move him. Remember -- any deal is for the future production and not the frustration of the past. Sergachev's best is yet to come this season.