Sergachev picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's only his second multi-point game of the season, with the other also coming against Columbus back in October. Sergachev has a goal and 16 points through 41 games, and while the 20--year-old blueliner has plenty of upside, he'll need to work his way into a more prominent role on the Lightning to really accelerate his scoring pace in the second half.