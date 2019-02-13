Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Focus on defense, not offense
Sergachev has gone eight games without a point.
Sergachev has taken a step back offensively this season, but his overall game hasn't. His focus this season has been on his own-zone play and that part of his development has grown dramatically. Sergachev has high-end potential and with the right development, he could some day be a top-pairing stud. Great for long-term keepers, but not for single-year formats.
