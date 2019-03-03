Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Four points in last six games
Sergachev scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
He's had a slow offensive season, but Sergachev has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last six games. And three goals in his last eight games. Sergachev may provide some late season value for fantasy owners in deep formats. His keeper value remains strong.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Snaps eight-game point slump•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Focused on defense, not offense•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Sitting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Tallies rare goal•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Flashes offensive skills in win•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...