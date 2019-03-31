Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Four points in last two games
Sergachev set up two goals Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Washington.
He has actually delivered two consecutive two-assist games after six games with no points. Sergachev has taken a step back this season, at least from an offensive perspective. His fantasy future remains solid -- learning the defensive side of the game will only ratchet up Sergachev's value going forward.
