Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Garners Game 2 helper
Sergachev picked up an assist in Game 2 against the Bruins on Monday.
Sergachev is riding a three-game point streak, while two of his three makers came with the man advantage. The Russian has become a power-play specialist in the playoffs, considering he is averaging a mere 11:47 of ice time in the postseason, but is logging 1:56 of those minutes with the extra attacker.
