Sergachev notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

With Victor Hedman (upper body) out, Sergachev played a season-high 26:37 in this contest. The 25-year-old snapped his three-game point drought by setting up Brayden Point's tally in the first period. Sergachev has four assists over his last 10 contests, a sluggish run for a strong all-around blueliner. He's at 18 points, 49 shots on net, 26 hits, 62 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 30 outings this season.