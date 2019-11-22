Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Gets first goal of season
Sergachev scored a power-play goal and had two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
The 21-year-old finally picked up his first goal of the year in his 19th game, opening the scoring for Tampa Bay late in the first period. With 10 points in 19 games this season, Sergachev is still on pace to settle in somewhere between the 40 points he had in 2017-18 and the 32 he tallied a year ago. That production rate will get a boost if a few more pucks start finding the back of the net.
