Sergachev scored a goal on a game-high nine shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Sergachev was a big part of the Lightning's attack Thursday. He scored in the first period and helped out on Brayden Point's tally in the third. Sergachev has a goal and three assists in his last three outings. The Russian blueliner is up to 19 points (two goals, 17 helpers), 47 shots on net, 37 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 25 games. Victor Hedman gets all the headlines for his scoring output, but Sergachev has been quietly excellent for the bulk of 2020-21 as well.