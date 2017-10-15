Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Gets second NHL point in win
Sergachev picked up an assist on the power play in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.
So far, the Bolts are protecting the young stud with limited ice and positive zone starts. Sergachev only played 10:27 after skating a mere 5:22 Thursday against the Pens. There is still a chance the team sends him back to the OHL after his ninth game rather than burning a year of his entry-level deal. However, Sergachev looks ready to be a regular NHL defender. He has two assists in five games.
