Sergachev contributed a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4 on Monday.
Sergachev was held off the scoresheet over his previous two contests and entered Monday's action on a four-game goal drought. His most recent marker came late in the first period to increase Tampa Bay's lead to 2-0. Sergachev provided 10 goals and 64 points in 79 regular-season outings.
