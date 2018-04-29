Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Goals in back-to-back games
Sergachev scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
He has a goal in each of his last two games. Sergachev's 40-point regular-season performance was worthy of a Calder nomination, but the teenage Russian failed to get a nomination. He'll be a fantasy mainstay for a decade or more and an on-ice beast in short order.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Becomes youngest Bolt to ever get playoff goal•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Seeing limited ice time in playoffs•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Two points in just eight minutes Thursday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Snaps eight-game point slump•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Scoring pace slowed dramatically•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Still leading rookie defenders in scoring•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...