Sergachev scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

He has a goal in each of his last two games. Sergachev's 40-point regular-season performance was worthy of a Calder nomination, but the teenage Russian failed to get a nomination. He'll be a fantasy mainstay for a decade or more and an on-ice beast in short order.