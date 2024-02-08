Sergachev underwent surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg Thursday.

Sergachev was just one game back from a previous lower-body injury that sidelined him for 17 contests before being stretchered off the ice against the Rangers on Wednesday. While the team didn't offer a specific recovery timeline for the blueliner, he is probably facing 6-8 weeks on the shelf before he can even begin skating. At this point, Sergachev will almost certainly be placed on long-term injured reserve in the coming days and might not return before the start of the playoffs. Darren Raddysh figures to see an increased role with the man advantage while Sergachev is sidelined.