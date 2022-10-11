Sergachev (undisclosed) is good to go for Opening Night on Tuesday versus the Rangers, Eduardo A. Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sergachev was held out of some preseason action, but it was expected that he would be fine once the 2022-23 campaign was ready to begin. He was paired with Erik Cernak during the morning skate and is projected to see time on the second power-play unit as well. Sergachev is poised to take on an increased role this year after Ryan McDonagh was traded in the offseason.