Sergachev (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Toronto, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Sergachev, who sat out two games, was paired with Zach Bogosian during Monday's practice. He also worked on the second power-play unit. Sergachev has racked up 22 assists, 27 points, 48 shots on goal, 59 blocks and 35 hits in 28 appearances this season.