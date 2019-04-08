Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Good to go for postseason
Sergachev (rest) was a full participant for Monday's practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Sergachev was rested for Saturday's game against the Bruins, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's series against the Blue Jackets. The 20-year-old will likely resume his normal role, and produced 32 points in 75 games this campaign.
