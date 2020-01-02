Sergachev (hand) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Sergachev departed early toward the end of Tuesday's game against the Sabres after suffering a hand injury while blocking a shot. Fortunately, he should retain his usual role Thursday and will aim to continue on his early-season scoring pace, having racked up 20 points through his first 38 games played.