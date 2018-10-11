Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Growing game on third pairing
Sergachev is paired with Braydon Coburn on the Lightning's third pairing.
The Bolts have a solid top four in Victor Hedman and Dan Girardi, along with Ryan McDonagh and Anton Stralman. Sergachev has an incredible future ahead of him, but for now, the sophomore will grow his game in a protected way. That's fantastic for him but may disappoint some fantasy owners. Sergachev and his massive point shot will still see some power-play time, but his overall output this season may not climb from his lofty rookie totals.
