Sergachev picked up an assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Sabres, but also blocked a shot with his open palm. He immediately went to the Lightning dressing room.

Sergachev was an absolute machine on the night -- his second-period fight finally woke his team up (they were down at the time). And his taunts riled the Buffalo fans. Sergachev's teammates called him the difference maker in the game. But that shot block looked bad. It's hard to imagine that Sergachev escaped serious injury on that. So far, there are no updates on his condition.