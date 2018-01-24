Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Sergachev is a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Predators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 19-year-old blueliner had an solid first 39 games, accruing eight goals, 25 points and a plus-17 rating. However, since then he's had just two assists and took a four-minute penalty -- including an unsportsmanlike conduct call -- in Monday's game against the Blackhawks. He'll be replaced by Slater Koekkoek for the time being, but don't expect the Lightning to keep the talented youngster in the press box too long.
