Sergachev is a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Predators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 19-year-old blueliner had an solid first 39 games, accruing eight goals, 25 points and a plus-17 rating. However, since then he's had just two assists and took a four-minute penalty -- including an unsportsmanlike conduct call -- in Monday's game against the Blackhawks. He'll be replaced by Slater Koekkoek for the time being, but don't expect the Lightning to keep the talented youngster in the press box too long.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories