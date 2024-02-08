Sergachev needed to be stretchered off the ice after sustaining an apparent left leg injury Wednesday versus the Rangers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Sergachev's return from a 17-game absence was cut short when he went down following a reverse hit from Alexis Lafreniere. The fact that Sergachev needed to be stretchered off is not a good sign, though it's unclear if the Lightning will have an update on his status following the contest. Calvin de Haan or Haydn Fleury could fill in if Sergachev is forced to miss time again.