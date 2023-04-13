Sergachev (personal) may not be available for Thursday night's regular-season finale versus the Red Wings, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
According to coach Jon Cooper, Sergachev is "on baby watch," leaving the defender's status versus Detroit up in the air. Confirmation regarding Sergachev's availability against the Red Wings may not surface until Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups.
