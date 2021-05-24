Sergachev (undisclosed) will play in Monday's Game 5 against the Panthers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Sergachev exited late in Game 4 after being hit into the boards by Patric Hornqvist, but the Russian blueliner evidently wasn't shaken up too badly, as he won't need to miss any further action. He dished out a helper prior to exiting Game 4 for his first point of the series.