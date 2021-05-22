Sergachev (undisclosed) provided an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over Florida in Game 4.
Sergachev was helped off the ice after a heavy hit into the boards from Patric Hornqvist forced the 22-year-old to leave the game. Before the injury, the Russian had an assist, four PIM, six hits and two shots on goal in 20:47 of ice time.
