Sergachev (undisclosed) did not return to Sunday's win over Florida, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Sergachev logged 12:16 of ice time and didn't get back on the ice after fighting Mason Marchment. The 23-year-old may have been held out of the rest of the game as a precaution and it appears he's not dealing with anything serious. An update on his status should be available in the coming days.