Sergachev blocked a shot and exited Tuesday's game versus the Kraken late in the third period, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Sergachev had a productive game yet again, racking up two assists, three blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal before his exit. It's possible this was just a stinger of a block -- more on his status should be available before Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets. Sergachev is up to five goals, 22 helpers, 13 power-play points, 59 blocks, 35 hits and 48 shots on net in 28 contests overall.