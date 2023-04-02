Sergachev (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Islanders in the third period, and there was no update on his injury after the game, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Sergachev was productive before his exit, scoring a goal and adding an assist over 20:47 of ice time. He's up to 59 points on the season, but the Lightning will be cautious about bringing him back from injury after clinching their playoff spot with Saturday's 5-0 win. An update on the 24-year-old should be available prior to Wednesday's game against the Rangers.