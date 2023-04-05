Sergachev (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Sergachev is expected to play after leaving Saturday's contest with an injury. Haydn Fleury and Zach Bogosian are expected to be the Lightning's healthy scratches on the back end for Wednesday's games.
