Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Massive jump in ice time
Sergachev scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
The goal came while shorthanded -- it was the first shortie of his career. Sergachev now has 10 goals and 34 points in 68 games. Those 10 goals are a career mark. He has four points in his last four games, but just five in his last 11. Sergachev saw his ice time leap to 28:20 because of Victor Hedman's injury. The season is long and games are getting tougher. But the young Russian could be in for increased opportunity if the veteran Swede is out for long. And that will result in points, what with so many offensive studs on the Bolts.
