Sergachev, who has one point in his last six games, may see increased ice time with Victor Hedman day-to-day with an injury.

Sergachev is the logical choice to fill Hedman's skates on the power play, but Kevin Shattenkirk could also do the same. The young Russian's game continues to grow and evolve, and he remains a solid fantasy asset with high future value.

