Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Multi-point night against Dallas
Sergachev scored his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Stars.
For a 19-year-old rookie defenseman, Sergachev is exceeding all expectations right now. The youngster has put up 14 points through 19 contests and is also sporting a tidy plus-9 rating. Sergachev isn't seeing heavy minutes, but he has a place on the team's second power-play unit and possesses strong offensive instincts. The young stud is thriving on the top team in the NHL and should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings.
