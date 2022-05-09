Sergachev notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Sergachev helped out on a Patrick Maroon tally in the first period. This gave Sergachev assists in each of the last two contests since he snapped a six-game point drought. The defenseman has added seven hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through four playoff outings.