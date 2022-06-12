Sergachev recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6.

Sergachev had the secondary helper on a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period. With a goal and two assists in his last two games, Sergachev has rediscovered his offense following a five-game point drought. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, 19 shots, 32 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 17 playoff contests.